€163,000 allocated to transform former glove factory in Tipperary Town

The historic former Glove Factory in Tipperary Town will receive funding of €163,000 for a project that will transform the disused building into four apartments and a commercial space.



Independent Tipperary TD, Deputy Michael Lowry has learned that this building, which has been vacant and unused for almost 50 years and is of regional significance, has been selected to share in €1.75m funding under the 2022 Historic Towns Initiative.



The news was revealed today, March 2nd, by The Heritage Council, along with Ministers Malcolm Noonan TD and Darragh O’Brien TD. 13 historic towns across the country will share the funding.



Deputy Michael Lowry

‘In addition to the benefit of bringing new life and purpose to historic buildings, this funding will help to provide jobs through Heritage-led regeneration and will aid the rebuilding of local economies with heritage as a focal point’ says Deputy Lowry.

‘It is a further boost for Tipperary Town following the announcement I made last week that Minister Heather Humphrey has sanctioned €500k for Tipperary Town under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, which will support the development of a superior Recreational Area at ‘The Hills’ Centre.



The funding announcement follows the launch last week by Minister Noonan of ‘Heritage Ireland 2030’, the new National Heritage Plan, which will strengthen the management and protection of our built, cultural and natural heritage and provide supports to those responsible for caring for that heritage.



The Historic Towns Initiative is a joint initiative between the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the Heritage Council and this year’s scheme follows on from highly successful projects during 2018 - 2021.



A new aspect of the HTI this year is a call for proposals that encourage the specific re-use of historic buildings. The Tipperary Town project will address residential and business reuse.



Funding was allocated following a competitive process, which invited Local Authorities to propose projects for heritage-led regeneration.