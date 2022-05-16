Public consultation on Tipperary Racecourse development begins tomorrow

The multi-million euro development of Tipperary Racecourse into a state of the art all-weather track with associated training facilities, community amenities and tourist attractions is back on track following a minor set-back earlier this year, according to Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill.

Deputy Cahill, who is Chairperson of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee is working with Tipperary Racecourse, Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), Minister Charlie McConalogue and Department of Agriculture officials to progress this major, multi-mullion euro development for Tipperary.

Speaking on this today, Deputy Cahill said: “I am pleased to confirm that a public consultation on the planned new all-weather racetrack at Tipperary Racecourse will take place next Tuesday, May 17th. This is being hosted by Tipperary Racecourse, HRI and Tobin Consulting Engineers, and it is intended to inform decision making ahead of a formal planning application.

“I am pleased that the major development of Tipperary Racecourse is firmly back on track. It came with considerable disappointment locally in Tipperary, and indeed right across the county and racing community, when this project was not included in the latest round of RRDF funding, under the Department of Rural Development, earlier this year.

“However, we have remained undeterred and we are continuing to see this project advance step by step. The Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue recently visited Tipperary Racecourse at my request, where he and his officials were briefed on the exciting plans for the venue and for Limerick Junction by Tipperary Racecourse and HRI officials.

“I am confident that we will see this project advance further in the coming months and I am pleased that we will soon see a planning application lodged for what has the potential to be a transformative investment for the region, for the sport, and for Tipperary Town and the wider county”, Cahill concluded.