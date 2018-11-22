Golf clubs in Tipperary - what's happening this week

CLONMEL

MENS RESULTS

Results for Week Ending November 16

12 Holes Singles: Monday to Friday

1st, Alex Casey (10) 27 pts

2nd, Bob Greaney (17) 26 pts L6.

Christmas Hampers

The Chritmas Hampers - kindly sponsored by Clonmel Plumbing Supplies Ltd - got under way on Saturday and Sunday and will conclude on next Sunday 25th. There was a fantastic turnout of player and even with a drizzly day on Saturday, 80 players took to the field, and while Sunday was dry, cool and windy, another 50 players entered. With the course in good condition and the greens as good as Augusta there will be serious scoring for the fantastic hampers.

Men's Golf AGM

The AGM of men’s golf was held on Thursday last where the 2019 Captain - Mr Andrew Gartlan - was inaugurated and laid out his aspirations for the coming year. Pat Quinlan was elected Vice Captain.

The following are the officers for the coming year. Andrew Gartlan (Captain), Pat Quinlan (Vice-Captain), Ned Brophy (Hon Secretary), John Kidd (Treasurer), Billy Byrne (Handicap Secretary). Tony Horne is Ex-Officio Committee: Keith Norris, Tom Duggan, Donncha Doyle, Noel Wall, David Morris (Junior Convenor).

Winter Programme

The winter programme for November is as follows:

Saturday, November 17 to Sunday, November 25, 15 holes Christmas Hampers kindly sponsored by Clonmel Plumbing Supplies Ltd.

Monday, November 26 to Friday, November 30th, 12 holes Singles Stableford.

Seniors

Next Outing – Thursday, November 29.

Christmas Dinner: Thursday December 13.

Lotto

The seventh draw of the New Lotto Year in our Weekly Club Fundraising Lotto took place last Saturday 17th November in the Clubhouse. The numbers drawn were 18, 19, 20, 24. There was no jackpot winner and there were two matched three winners each receiving €50.

Join Clonmel Golf Club now as a full paid up member for €500 up to 31st December, 2019. Free trial round available prior to joining, by prior arrangement. This offer is open to new members and past members who have not renewed their membership within the last seven years.

Mass for Members

Mass for Living and Deceased Members will be celebrated on Wednesday, 21st November in the Clubhouse at 7.30pm. All are welcome to attend.

Club EGM

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Clonmel Golf Club will be held on Thursday, November 29 in the Clubhouse at 7.30pm. This is a very important meeting as the current and projected financial situation of the Club will be outlined. The main business will be to adopt the revised Financial Plan and Schedule of Fees for 2019.

The Club AGM is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 6.

Ladies Section

Results:

Turkey Competition: Saturday and Wednesday November 10 and 14

1st Katherine Morrissey. (10) 22pts

Fixtures:

Christmas Hamper - Sponsored by Terence Kennedy, Painting Contractor.

Turkey Competition: Saturday and Wednesday, November 17 and 21.

Draws at 9am to 9.15am - 10am to 10.15am and 11 am.

There are 4 weekly Competitions to win a Turkey or Hamper or both. So, keep Golfing.

Fun Monday Morning Scramble: Sponsored by Mary Wall, Hanora’s Cottage

Friday, November 23 and Monday, November 26.

Mary Wall has kindly sponsored our “Fun Scramble” which will be held over two days Friday, November 23 and Monday, November 26.

Winter League

The Winter League will commence on 13th December and will run until Mid-March. This will give plenty of time to complete the required four rounds. A notice will be put up in the locker room.

Senior Alliance

Congratulations to Katherine Morrissey who won the Gross Prize in the Senior Alliance in Co. Tipperary Golf Club.

Club Mass for Deceased Members

Clonmel Golf Club will hold its annual Mass to remember deceased members and friends on

Wednesday, November 21 at 7.30pm. This is a night where we remember our deceased members, family members and Friends.

Christmas Party

The Christmas Party will be held on Wednesday, December 12. There will be a fun golf in “Festive Attire” on the morning of the 12th. Prize for the best dressed. This is always a great morning and night in the Ladies Calendar.

CARRICK-ON-SUIR

Fixtures

Monday November 19 – November 25 Nine hole re-entry,

Monday November 19 – December 2 Round 3 of the winter league, Team event,

Wednesday November 21, Ladies Stableford competition

Saturday November 24 15 Hole Open Singles

Sunday November 25 15 Hole Open Singles

Lotto draw November 12, Nos drawn 8, 20, 26, 27 no winner of the Jackpot, one person matched 3 Nos and receives €200, next draw Sunday Dec. 2nd. new Jacpot €7,800

Men’s Results

Results for week ending November 18

9 Hole Turkey Trot

Category A) Joseph Kiely (12) 19pts c/b

Category B) John O’Reilly (15) 21pts

Saturday November 17 and Sunday, November 18 15 Hole Stableford

1st Terry O’Connor (14) 35pts c/b, 2nd Kevin Barry (11) 35pts, Gross: Michael Green (scr) 33pts, 3rd Pat Kenny (15) 34pts

Winter League Round 2 Individual Round

1st Pat Kenny (15) 23pts, 2nd Frank Murphy (13) 22pts c/b, 3rd John O’Regan (14) 22pts c/b

TIPPERARY GOLF CLUB: Maurice Crotty (left) President of Tipperary Golf Club is congratulated by the outgoing President, Vincent Gilligan

TIPPERARY

Captains' Drive-In

The big event of the past week was our Captains Drive-In on Sunday. Aided by some hot punch all three Captains held their nerve on the tee-box, showing us all how it's done when put under a bit of pressure. Both Men and Ladies please step aside, this year the best drive definitely goes to the Juniors.

We had a fantastic turnout with a whopping 136 golfers enjoying the day out. We wish all three Cs, Alan Meskell, Mary O'Doherty and Niall O'Shea all the best in the year ahead.

Winter League

A Men's Winter League is being organised, starting from Dec 15th. Each team will have 5 members playing 6 rounds of singles. In each round the 4 best scores from the team will count.

Fixtures For Week

Monday-Friday, November 19-23 - Weekday Sweep. Saturday-Sunday, November 24-25 - Team of 2.

Results

Tuesday, November 13 - Tuesday Sweep: 1st: Patrick Dawson (19) 43pts.

Saturday-Sunday, November 17-18 - Winter Sweep (Categories): Cat 1: 1st: James O'Brien (08) 39 pts. Cat 2: 1st: Paddy Crowe (12) 40 pts. Cat 3: 1st: Richard O'Halloran (21) 38 pts.

Sunday, November 18 - Captains Drive-In: Front Nine: 1st: Jon Murray, Bernard Murphy, Joan Looney, Mary Ryan - 27.0. 2nd: JP Meehan, Eileen Carroll, Sadie Conroy, Gerry Gannon - 27.5.

Back Nine: 1st: Richie Ryan, Daniel Connery, Pat Walsh, Billy O'Reilly - 24.9 (back 6). 2nd: Patrick Ryan G, Joan Ryan O'Halloran, Sean Bourke, Jimmy Cagney - 24.9.

Seniors

Winners 97 pts: Eamonn Coffey, Michael Fuller, John Gleeson, Michael O’Grady. 2nd 85 pts: Michael Lynch, Connie McInerney, Seamus Ryan, Michael Tobin. 3rd 82 pts: Liam Hynes, Oliver O’Connor, P.J. Raggett, Liam Ryan.

Cards: Poker: Sean Jackson. Texas Hold'em: Mollie Riordan. 45: Only one table (no final).

Lotto

12 , 15 , 18 , 25 – Jackpot not won – Next Week €15,800. Lucky Dips: Liam Farrell, Joan Hogan (Glengar, Doon), Bridget O'Brien (Newport), Ellie O'Sullivan, Pat O'Donovan. Promoter: Berry Meskell.

LADIES SECTION

Fixtures

On Wednesday, November 21 club day 13 holes stableford and the following Wednesday, November 28 the usual 13 holes stableford competition will take place.

Notes for Diary

The ladies club are running a flower demonstration fundraiser on November 29 at 7.30pm, tickets are €12 each, there will be also a raffle on the night. As many of should have noticed there is a beautiful painting in the clubhouse that will be raffled in December, its €5 per line. Ticket sales are going very well and again thanks to all who have supported these fundraisers. As they saying goes if your not in you can't win!

Sunday, November 11,16 hole club stableford: Winner: Ellie O'Sullivan (18) 30pts

COUNTY TIPPERARY

Winter League

Our Winter League is progressing well.

A.G.M.:

At this stage members should have received notice for our A.G.M. which will take place on Monday, December 3 in The Venue at 8 pm. Notices of motion and nominations for new members on the Committee to be received by Secretary Phil Ryan 7 days before the date of the meeting.

Seniors:

Our winning team last Tuesday was John Grogan, Johnny Hannigan and Michael Mee.

Ladies

Our winners in the Tuesday scramble were Marie O’Connor, Maura Maher. Louise Horgan and Mary Knightly.

Our Winter League Semi-finals are nearly completed as all cards to be played by Wednesday, November 21. Finalists to be notified by Wednesday evening.

There is a nine hole Christmas Hamper competition in progress until December 7. Re-entry is permitted and the best two cards will count.

A.G.M.

Our Ladies A.G.M. and Christmas party will be held on December 8. The A.G.M. will commence at 6.00p.m. sharp with dinner and music to follow in the Venue Club House – please attend if you can at all. This is always guaranteed to be a great night and members should put their name on the attendance sheet on the notice board.

CAHIR PARK GOLF CLUB: At the presentation of the Golfer of the Year Trophy for 2018 to winner Thomas Hickey were, from left to right: Luke Healy, Liam Wall, Thomas Hickey (winner), Captain David Walsh and Noel Ahearne

CAHIR PARK

Notice Of Cahir Park Golf Club AGM’s

Management – December 12th 8pm. All Welcome.

Men’s Section

Men’s AGM

Cahir Park Golf Club’s men's AGM was very well attended last week. The outgoing Captain David Walsh addressed the members present. He began by thanking Ann Fitzgerald (Lady Captain) and Derek Runacres (President) for their fantastic support over the past year.

David thanked all the members for there support over the year. David finished by introducing his captain for the coming year - Paul Eivers. David thanked Paul for his massive support and was extremely happy to hand over the reins to Paul for 2019.

This year Paul becomes the youngest captain in Cahir Park’s history at 29.

Men’s Golfer of the Year - Thomas Hickey

The Cahir Park Golf Club 2018 Men’s Golfer of the Year concluded on Monday night November 12th with the prize giving taking place.

For the first time this year the players battled it out for the Dermot Wall Perpetual Cup in memory of a great club man and past committee member.

The cup was kindly donated by the Wall family and was presented to the winner Thomas Hickey by Dermot’s son Liam and Men’s captain David Walsh.

Thomas came away on top spot with 27 points followed by Noel Ahearne on 23 points and young Luke Healy following closely behind in 3rd spot with 22 points.

Thomas also received a nice piece of crystal with Noel and Luke receiving silver and bronze medallions respectively, all of which was kindly sponsored by the Wall Family.

Results

12 Hole Christmas Singles

1st John Barry 32pts, 2nd Tom Whitford 28pts (C.B), 3rd E Sheehan 28pts

Ladies

With the fine weather continuing we have had a large number of entries in the last week. Long may it last.

Results

Turkey Competition 2 – Thursday 15/11/18

1st Linda Harris 30pts (C.B), 2nd Breda Wall 30pts, 3rd Miriam Halley 26pts

Turkey Competition 3 – Sat Sun17th / 18th November

1st Chris Noonan 27pts, 2nd Catherine Morrissey 26pts, 3rd Winnie Neary 23pts

Seanoiri

Results November 13

1st, Brendan Webb and John Phelan 36 pts, 2nd, Tom O’Dwyer and Gerry Rodgers 32pts, 3rd, Liam Nelligan and Sean O’Dwyer (Cashel) 31pts (CB), 4th, Frank Davis and Tom Moloney 31pts, 5th, Colm O’Flaherty and J.J Bunyan 30pts.

Christmas Party List

Christmas party list now open. Get your name on the list if you wish to take part.

Find The Golfball

Congratulations to Rory Doherty who won €20 in this week’s Find The Golfball. Next week’s Jackpot will be €1000. Total profit from the draw this week €186. Many thanks for your continued support.

Dates for your Diary 2018 / 2019:

Mass for Holy Souls Wednesday November 28.

Christmas Scramble & Lunch Thursday December 13.

Captains Drive-in Sunday, January 6 2019.

SLIEVENAMON

ANNUAL MASS

Our Annual Mass for deceased members and their families will be held in the Function Room of the club on Tuesday, 27th November at 8pm.

FULL MEMBERSHIP AGM

The AGM for all members (Ladies, gents and senior members) will take place in the clubhouse on Wednesday, November 28th at 8pm.

GENTS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Keep Wednesday, December 5 in your diary, as the Gents AGM will take place on that night in the clubhouse at 7pm.

McNAMARA BUTCHERS CHRISTMAS HAMPER

The Christmas Hamper for the gents is very generously sponsored by McNamara Butchers, Main Street, Fethard and is ongoing at present. Play over 12 holes, two thirds of your handicap allowance. Three best cards to count, from now until December 9th. Some players have their three cards played in this competition.

LADIES GOLF - RAIN STOPS PLAY IN WINTER LEAGUE

The 5th and 6th rounds of the Winter League kindly sponsored by O'Dwyer’s Golf Store, Clonmel were to be completed by Sunday last 18th November but due to inclement weather, they have been extended to Wednesday 21st November.

The results of the Sunday/Tuesday (11th /13th) competition are as follows: 1st Ellen O'Connor 31pts, 2nd May O'Brien 28pts and 3rd Margaret English 26pts. The Seniors 12 Hole competition had to be cancelled on Thursday last 15th November due to very heavy rain. We hope to play it on Thursday next 22nd, weather permitting. Draw to take place between 9am and 10 am. The Christmas Hamper and the 12 Hole Monthly are ongoing.

FIXTURES

McNamara Butchers Christmas Hamper competition is on-going, 12 hole stableford. Play as often as you like. Three best cards to count. Two categories 0 -14 and 15 -28. Two thirds handicap allowance.

DATES TO REMEMBER

Annual Mass Tuesday, November 27 at 8pm in the clubhouse.

AGM for all members (Ladies, gents and senior members) will take place in the clubhouse on Wednesday, November 28 at 8pm.

Gents club AGM Wednesday, December 5.

