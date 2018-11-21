Some new faces on 40-man Tipperary senior football panel

Tipperary senior football manager Liam Kearns has announced his 40-man panel in preparation for the National Football League which begins for Tipperary on Sunday, January 27, 2019 with an away game to Meath in Navan.

The panel has been freshened up somewhat this time round with the inclusion of quite a number of new faces including Paul Maher (Kilsheelan/Kilcash) and Paudie Feehan (Killenaule) who were both part of the Michael Ryan’s senior hurling panel this year. Maher and Feehan already have brothers on the panel, Bill and Jimmy, respectively.

Paul Maher was a member of the Tipperary under 21 football team beaten in the All-Ireland final by Tyrone in Parnell Park, Dublin in 2015.

Also new to this year’s senior football panel are: Gavin Whelan (Ardfinnan), Darragh O’Leary (Ardfinnan), Ben Hyland (Fr. Sheehy’s), Daire Brennan (Kilsheelan/Kilcash), Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Dan O’Meara (Kiladangan) and Jack Delahunty (Newport). Conal Kennedy is a younger brother of established senior midfielder Jack, and of Colman who scored the winning goal in the All-Ireland minor football final win over Dublin in 2011.

Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen) has taken over the role of team captain from Robbie Kiely; while the vice-captain’s role goes to Alan Campbell who captained his side Moyle Rovers to the county senior football title last month.

County champions Moyle Rovers have the strongest representation on the 40-man panel with six members: Alan Campbell, Ciarán Kenrick (goalkeeper), David McGrath, Liam Boland, Luke Boland and Shane McGrath.

Tipperary held on to their Division 2 status last year but at first glance the composition of this year's Division 2 is even stronger than last year with Donegal and Kildare having been relegated from Division 1, and Armagh and Fermanagh promoted from Division 3.

Tipp's programme of games is as follows: Meath (away), Fermanagh (home), Donegal (home), Armagh (away), Cork (home), Kildare (away) and Clare at home in their final game on Sunday, March 24.

The full panel is as follows:

Conor Sweeney (Captain) (Ballyporeen),

Alan Campbell (Vice-Captain) (Moyle Rovers),

Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash),

Ciaran Kenrick (Moyle Rovers),

Michael O'Reilly (Clonmel Commercials),

Paddy Codd (Killenaule),

Shane O'Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle),

Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash),

Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers),

Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule),

Dave McGrath (Moyle Rovers),

John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney),

Gavin Whelan (Ardfinnan),

Paudie Feehan (Killenaule),

Colm O'Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan),

Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch),

Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials),

Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle),

Liam Casey (Cahir),

Steven O'Brien (Ballina),

Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials),

Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill),

Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials),

Cian O' Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle),

Ben Hyland (Fr. Sheehy's),

Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash),

Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane),

Jack Delahunty (Newport),

Daire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash),

Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials),

Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials),

Philip Austin (Borrisokane),

Kevin O'Halloran (Portroe),

Dan O'Meara (Kiladangan),

Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers),

Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers),

Darragh O'Leary (Ardfinnan),

Shane Foley (Moyle Rovers),

Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney),

Tommy Lowry (Arravale Rovers).

