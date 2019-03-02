Defeat to Cork increases relegation pressure on Tipperary footballers with two games remaining

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION TWO

TIPPERARY 0-12 CORK 1-12

A 20 minute period of dominance by Cork either side of half-time in which they outscored Tipperary by 0-7 to 0-0 was ultimately what decided the National League Division 2 clash between the sides at Semple Stadium, Thurles, this evening.



In that spell, Tipperary went from level pegging at 0-4 apiece to trailing 0-11 to 0-4, and try as they did over the final quarter of the game they failed to bridge the gap.



The resurgence for Tipperary between the 48th and 60th minutes took them to within striking distance of ‘The Rebels’ with 10 minutes remaining, but Ruairi Deane’s 65th minute goal - perhaps Cork’s only real shot on goal all night - left the home side with a mountain to climb.



Tipperary’s third defeat of this campaign and their second in just six days increases the pressure of relegation on Liam Kearns’ team, and with just two games remaining - away to Kildare in Newbridge followed by a home game to Clare - it now seems that Tipperary will need three points to survive, and depending on results elsewhere that may not even be enough.



Against the breeze into the Killinan end Tipperary had started well to lead by two Cornor Sweeney points (one a free) after eight minutes before Cork, packed with pace in all lines of their team, scored four unanswered points in a five minute period to seize the initiative. Two well-taken points from inside the D by Jack Kennedy and Brian Fox restored parity after 27 minutes and it looked reasonably healthy for Tipp as the interval approached.



However, Cork rattled off the last three scores of the game including fine efforts from Eoghan McSweeney and Paul Kerrigan to lead 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time, the visitors also kicking six wides and seeing a couple of efforts come back of the uprights.



Cork emerged for the second half more fired up it appeared and a free off the ground by Luke Connolly inside a minute made it double scores.



Cork were very much on top all over during the opening minutes of the half stringing large phases of possession together time and again from which Connolly scored his first from play and then Cillian O’Hanlon added another after a high ball into the area broke to him. And when Mark Collins with a close-in free made it 0-11 to 0-4 following a last ditch foul on the rampaging Sam Ryan, it looked as if Tipperary were in for a horrid night.



Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney eventually got Tipp moving with a 48th minute point, their first almost 20 minutes, quickly followed by a free from the Ballyporeen man after Philip Austin was impeded.



A goal chance followed for Tipp out of nowhere when Liam Casey found Kevin Fahey who had ghosted in behind the Cork defence but the wing-back’s good shot was parried over for a point by Micheál Martin; the seven points deficit had been reduced to four and Tipp were motoring better now.



By the hour mark, after a plethora of substitutes Tipp were somehow within one score of Cork at 0-12 to 0-9 with 10 minutes to play, a Luke Connolly free for the Leesiders answered by a brace of Sweeney points (one a free, and one a mark).



A grandstand finish looked on the cards but five minutes from the end Cork manufactured a sweet goal when a well placed hand-pass from substitute Sean Powter put Ruairi Deane in the clear and his finished high to the roof of the net.



Late points from Tipp sub Dan O’Meara and another from a Sweeney free had it back to four when Tipperary got a second goal chance, this time Conal Kennedy’s effort saved by a defender which went for a 45 which he brother Jack superbly converted.



With the clock going into added-time Tipp twice bombarded the Town goal looking for a lucky strike but the Rebels weathered the storm to pick up their first win of the league and give themselves a fighting chance of survival with two games still to come for them also. Next up for them is a game in Páirc Uí Rinn against Donegal followed by a trip to Armagh. They too have plenty to ponder in the concluding weeks of this league also. But tonight, they deserved their win and probably could have made it even easier on themselves such was their possession rate at times.

After the game Liam Kearns told the press that Michael Quinlivan was just back in training and will be available for the Kildare game. Evan Comerford was substitute keeper tonight having returned from injury, while there are others coming off the list that he hopes to have available for the vital two games still to come.

Scorers for Cork: L Connolly 0-5, 4f, R Deane 1-0, M Hurley 0-2, M Collins 0-2, 1f, E McSweeney, P Kerrigan and K O’Hanlon 0-1 each

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney 0-7, 5f, J Kennedy 0-2, 1’45, B Fox, K Fahey and D O’Meara 0-1 each

TEAMS:

CORK: M Martin, S Ryan, K Flahive, M Taylor, K Crowley, T Clancy, C Dennehy; I Maguire, K O’Hanlon, E McSweeney, L Connolly, R Deane; M Hurley, M Collins, P Kerrigan.

Subs: S Powter for Kerrigan, B Hurley for M Hurley , C Kiely for Taylor 54, D Gore for McSweeney 62, R O’Toole for Maguire 66

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly; A Campbell, J Meagher, E Moloney; K Fahey, D Brennan, J Feehan; S O’Brien, L Casey; L Boland, L McGrath, B Fox; P Austin, C Sweeney, J Kennedy.

Subs: D O’Meara for Boland 55, B Hyland for McGrath 62, C Kennedy for Fahey 66, C O’Shaughnessy for J Meagher 69

Referee: F Smyth (Offaly)