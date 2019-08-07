SOCCER
Two John Delaney Cup finals this evening as Tipperary soccer season gathers pace
Jimmy Carr (St. Michael's) and Terence Doherty (Glengad FC) in action earlier this year in the FAI Junior Cup. The sides meet again in the FAI Senior Cup at Cooke Park this Saturday afternoon.
The Tipperary soccer seasons begins to gather pace once again with a few important fixtures scheduled for this evening and this coming weekend.
Both John Delaney Cup semi-finals go ahead this evening, Wednesday.
Thurles side Peake Villa have home advantage against St. Michael’s in an all-TSDL clash with a 6.45 pm kick-off, while Clonmel Town make the trip to North Tipperary to take on Killavilla at 7 pm.
An already busy St Michael’s who are preparing for their rescheduled FAI Junior Cup final against Sheriff YC of Dublin, are back in action on Saturday when they will entertain Glengad United of Donegal at Cooke Park. Kick-off at 3 pm.
Earlier this year Glengad overcame Clonmel Town in the FAI Junior Cup quarter-final at the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Complex in Clonmel, before facing elimination at the last four stage when they came up against ‘The Saints’ at Cooke Park.
The TSDL Premier League kicks-off on Saturday, August 17 when Glengoole United welcome St. Michael’s to The Commons.
Wednesday, August 7
John Delaney Cup semi final
Peake Villa v St Michaels, 6:45pm P Keane, J Lyons, M Jordan
Killavilla v Clonmel Town, 7pm
Saturday, August 10
FAI Senior Cup, 1st Round
St Michael’s v Glengad United, 3pm J Lyons, P Keane, M Duffy, J Maguire
Saturday, August 17
TSDL Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Glengoole United v St Michael’s
