Treat in store for Tipperary Mountain Bike followers at Cahir this weekend

This weekend the Gravity Enduro Ireland mountain biking series comes to Cahir.

Cahir continues to attract more and more big mountain bike events. This is down to the trails, the views and you the spectators.

Come up and see the best Ireland has to offer with many Pro riders making the trip to Cahir.

Directions

Turn right at Woodview Service Station onto mountain view drive. Drive approximately 350 metres. At the junction take a left and proceed up the mountain road. At the top of the mountain road take a left and proceed into the Scarragh Woods. Please follow the direction from the stewards. A one-way traffic system will be in place and you will exit at the far said of the wood.

DAILY SCHEDULE

Saturday:

Open Practice 9.00 - 15.30

Sunday:

Pro Men 12:00

Top 55 riders 09.30 - 09.50

Main Race Start: Wave 1 at 10:00

Awards Ceremony 16.30

For the enjoyment of spectators on Sunday there will be a DJ and full catering.

A spectator route map is also available.