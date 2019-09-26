More than 100 cyclists take part in Carrick-on-Suir charity cycle 

More than 100 cyclists took part in Carrick-on-Suir's Bobby Power Commemorative Cycle in aid of the Irish Pilgrimage Trust on Sunday, September 15.

Weather conditions were perfect for the 50km and 100km expedition around the scenic roads of Carrick-on-Suir's Tipperary and Waterford hinterlands. The cycle honouring the Carrick Wheelers cyclist legend, started and finished at Carrick Swan Club

The organisers have thanks all the cyclists who supported the event and the volunteered who helped run the cycle including, promoting, sign posting, registration, stewarding and refreshments.

They also thanked the Gardai and Civil Defence, the event's sponsors, Carrick Swan Club and Rathgormack Hiking Centre for the use of their facilities.

They also paid tribute to Bobby Power's family for their continued support of the event and Irish Pilgrimage Trust, a cause that was very close to Bobby's heart.

Funds raised by the event will enable young people with special needs to travel to Lourdes next Easter to participate in a unique wonderful fun filled week.

Ber Glascott and Teresa Kehoe presented a €2500 to Irish Pilgrimage Trust representatives on the day of the cycle. They raised these funds by knitting mascots in county colours and selling them locally and to clubs nationwide from May this year.

Ber and Teresa thank everyone who bought and ordered the mascots and also all retailers who sold them in their shops.