Coronavirus forces postponement of Bloody Sunday 'An Dúshlán' concerts on March 27 and 28

Due to the current public health concerns the organising Committee for "An Dúshlán" have decided to postpone this event due to take place on Friday March 27th and Saturday March 28th, at the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel until a later date.

Arrangements are in place to refund tickets that have already been purchased . Details of rescheduled times will be notified in due course and we regret any inconvenience caused by the decision to postpone the event.