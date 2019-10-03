Met Éireann issues new status yellow warning for four counties including Tipperary

For more information on Darwin Tree Specialists Ltd. please see their website www.darwintrees.ie

After Met Éireann's latest update, four Storm Lorenzo-related weather warnings will be in place at various stages throughout Thursday.

Met Éireann has issued a fresh status yellow wind warning for four counties in Munster and Leinster, the latest of four warnings that will come into effect on Thursday due to the impact of Storm Lorenzo.

Read more: HSA warns on danger posed by fallen trees after Storm Lorenzo

The warning affects Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford and will come into effect at 6pm on Thursday, remaining in place until 6am on Friday morning.

Gusts of up to 90-100 km/h have been forecast by Met Éireann in one of four warnings that will affect all of the country at stages throughout Thursday and into Friday morning.

A status yellow wind warning for the entire Republic of Ireland was issued from 9am on Thursday morning and will remain in place until 6pm.

A status yellow rainfall warning that initially applied to the entire country, meanwhile, now applies to Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal and will be in place until 6am on Friday after also coming into effect at 9am on Thursday.

Watch: Storm Lorenzo's progress

You can keep up to date on all warnings on the Met Éireann website.