Electric Ireland : How to prepare for and stay safe during a storm

For more information on Darwin Tree Specialists Ltd. please see their website www.darwintrees.ie

With the announcement of Storm Lorenzo approaching the country, Electric Ireland posted the following information on their website.

Please take particular note of the key emergency phone numbers and contact information so you can stay in touch and stay safe.Get Storm Ready



Emergency Storm Contacts:

ESB Power Check website ,iPhone App, Android App

Report faults to ESB Networks: Online / or call 1850 372 999

For updates: See twitter @ElectricIreland or @ESBNetworks

Before the storm

The best way to be ready for a storm arriving is to make preparations. We’ve listed some of the essential items you should have safely stored away and some of the things you should do ahead of time.

- Things to keep in your storm kit

- Bottled Water

- Food - ready to eat in case of power outages

- Stocked-up first aid kit - easy access to medication such as inhaler, insulin, etc.

- Keep spare batteries for a torch.

- Spare batteries - Phone power bank

- Baby supplies - baby food, formula, boiled water, nappies, wipes

- Pet food

- Toiletries

- Hot-water bottle

- Camping stove and gas canister

Things to do before a storm hits

- Check the weather forecast for weather warnings, visit www.met.ie

- Have your MPRN (Meter Point Reference Number) readily available

- Know where your household fuses and trip switches are so that you can check if there are any problems with your own electrics

- Secure garden furniture

- Secure trampolines, swing sets, etc.

- Secure shed and garage doors, be aware of how to override electric gates

- Save emergency numbers to your phone or have them written down – ESB, etc.

- Check on vulnerable family, friends and neighbours

- Keep pets inside

- Learn how to turn off the water supply (usually under the kitchen sink).

- Keep phones and computers charged



If you are dependent on electricity for medical reasons, contact Electric Ireland and they will register you as a customer with medical needs and notify ESB Networks



During a storm

- Be prepared for possible power outages. Keep fridge and freezers closed to help prevent food wastage.

- Keep doors and windows closed.

- In case of debris being blown in the wind draw your blinds and stay away from window and doors to protect against shattered glass.

- Turn your heating on - not only for warmth and comfort - but to avoid frozen pipes.

- In a power outage, unplug or turn off electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits when the power returns. Leave a lamp on to alert you when power comes back on. Turning taps on lightly helps keep pipes from freezing.

- Stay indoors. If you must travel, be sure it’s safe and visit the Winter Ready website for tips on how to prepare your vehicle. - Anticipate strong crosswinds and hazards. Always expect the unexpected.

- Avoid fallen power lines. Always assume they’re dangerous. Call ESB networks (1850 372 999) immediately to report fallen lines or power outages. Avoid exposed coastal areas.

- Check for updates on power outages on the PowerCheck site or on the PowerCheck iPhone and Android Apps

After a storm

- Carefully inspect the exterior of your home to see if there has been any damage caused.

- Be cautious of fallen trees, electricity wires and telephone poles.

- Report any fallen wires to ESB Networks on 1850 372 999.

- Check on vulnerable family, friends and neighbours.