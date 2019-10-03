Status Yellow Wind alert remains in place for Tipperary with south westerly gusts of 90 to 100km/h

For more information on Darwin Tree Specialists Ltd. please see their website www.darwintrees.ie

Status Yellow Wind alert still in place for Tipperary with South Westerly winds of mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 100km/h. The rainfall warning has been removed from Munster and we can expect the storm centre to go across Ireland from the Northwest. It appears to be losing intensity rapidly as it crosses Ireland. There is now less evidence that there will thunder/lightning.

This wind alert is valid for 12 hours from 6pm today Thursday, October 3 to 6am tomorrow Friday, October 4, 2019.

Please note that it is still a storm and may have the potential of turning into an ORANGE warning, and in such an instance, people are advised to remain vigilant throughout the evening.

The main impacts will include disruptive winds and falling trees. Power outages may also occur throughout the night/early morning.

Tipperary County Council’s Severe Weather Team met this morning to assess the position and will meet again tomorrow morning to assess the impact of the damage.

The position will continue to be monitored by the Severe weather Team to assess the position.

Please note the emergency contact numbers below:

Emergency 999/112

Tipperary County Council 1890 923 948

Irish Water Emergency 1850 278 278

ESB Networks 1850 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1850 205 050

