Met Éireann snow weather forecast warning for Tipperary

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising all road users to prepare for cold weather conditions after Met Éireann issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for Monday and Tuesday.

Wintery showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected.

With overnight temperatures expected around zero or below over the coming nights, there is also a significant risk of icy patches, which will make road use hazardous. Snowfall accumulations are expected to affect the west and north of the country, particularly on higher ground, but snow is possible at lower levels into Tuesday.