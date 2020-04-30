Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

The weather forecast for the coming days for Ireland from Met Eireann is for changeable weather with rain or scattered heavy showers, but dry spells also. Temperatures will be around normal for early May, or a little below

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a cool and showery day, with longer spells of rain affecting the east and northeast. Sunny spells will occur also though, these at their best later in the day in Atlantic counties. Top temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees, coolest in Leinster and east Ulster. Light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Mainly dry and clear with showers confined to the west coast on Thursday night. Mist and fog patches will form in near calm conditions. Temperatures will range 3 to 6 degrees.

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the day to start out bright with sunny spells. However, scattered showers will develop during the day. Maximum temperatures 10 to 13 degrees, in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Mostly clear on Friday night with showers confined to northwestern coasts. Cold with minima ranging 1 to 5 degrees. Patches of mist and fog too.

The national forecast and the national outlook for the coming days can be found here.

Mostly dry with just a few scattered showers on Saturday, mainly in the north, cloud increasing during the day from the south. Highs of 12 to 15 degrees , in light variable breezes. Rain spreading from the southwest overnight with minimum temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

Current indications suggest it will be a wet day on Sunday. Highs of 11 to 15 degrees , in moderate to fresh southerly winds. Rain clearing the east coast overnight leaving mostly clear skies and just isolated showers along the west coast. Relatively mild with minima of 7 to 10 degrees.