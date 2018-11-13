Festive ballet classic The Nutcracker is Source bound

One of the world’s favourite ballets will leap into action in Thurles this December as the Source Arts Centre prepares to welcome Ballet Ireland’s production of The Nutcracker.

This Irish production of the festive classic is performed by an international cast of 18 world-class dancers.

“This show appeals to everyone, from young and old alike. It's a stylish, elaborate take on a famed Christmas classic and I think it hold's a particular place in people's hearts,” Ballet Ireland director Anne Maher told the Tipperary Star.

Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's 1816 fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, this traditional production stays true to the original in telling the story of a little girl who goes to the Land of Sweets on Christmas Eve after receiving a gift from her mysterious uncle Drosselmeyer.

When midnight strikes, a series of strange incidents begin to take place as Clara’s magical Christmas gift, her Nutcracker, leads her into a fairy-tale world.

With her heroic Nutcracker at her side, Clara defeats the Mouse King and his army of mice, and they journey to the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets together.

The Nutcracker is simply fairy tale magic at its best, combined with Tchaikovsky’s beloved and sumptuous score, beautiful costumes, and a tale of wondrous adventure that all combine to form one of the most delectable Christmas confections imaginable.

Ballet Ireland presents The Nutcracker in The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday, December 1. Tickets cost from €15 for children under 14 years and adult tickets cost €22. Show begins at 7pm.