CELEBRATION
Tipperary choir to sing at Mass on television
The Church of the Resurrection choir from Clonmel will sing at Mass on RTE television this Sunday morning December 2
The Church of the Resurrection choir from Clonmel, under director Liam Molumby and organist Imelda McGrath, will perform at the annual televised Mass for the St. Vincent de Paul Society on this Sunday December 2.
Local businessman Kieran Stafford, the national president of St. Vincent de Paul, issued the invitation to the choir, of which his father Tom is a member.
The Mass starts at 11am on RTE One.
For more news about What's On in Tipperary read https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/what-s-on/350318/foster-allen-putting-on-the-style-for-their-christmas-and-new-year-tour-of-ireland.html
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on