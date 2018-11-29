Tipperary choir to sing at Mass on television

The Church of the Resurrection choir from Clonmel, under director Liam Molumby and organist Imelda McGrath, will perform at the annual televised Mass for the St. Vincent de Paul Society on this Sunday December 2.

Local businessman Kieran Stafford, the national president of St. Vincent de Paul, issued the invitation to the choir, of which his father Tom is a member.

The Mass starts at 11am on RTE One.

