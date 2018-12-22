Tipperary band Jester set to release debut album in March 2019

Thurles band Jester have announced a 2019 release date for their debut album Shadows Need A Light coinciding with a nationwide tour including appearances at venues in Dublin, Tipperary and Cork.

The Thurles based rock outfit are delighted to announce details on their upcoming debut album which will receive its official launch by Velvet Moron Records on March 15, 2019.

READ MORE: Thurles band Jester sign with UK record label

The highly anticipated album features tracks including Sea Saw, Little Run Down as well as their latest release In The Meantime.

The past 12 months have proved an exciting year for the hard working Thurles five piece who signed an album deal with Independent UK record label Velvet Moron Records early last summer.

Soon after signing to Velvet Moron, Jester were added to the bill on the 2FM stage at the famed Electric Picnic after taking part in The King Kong Club Battle Of The Bands at the East Side Tavern in Dublin.

Closer to home the group were also added to the bill at Féile Classical, as well as headlining a number of shows themselves throughout Ireland and supporting acts including The Stunning and Britpop legends Cast.

Velvet Moron Records will release Jester's debut album Shadows Need A Light on March 15, 2019.

The new album launch will be supported by a nationwide tour including dates in Whelan’s Dublin, March 15, The Source Thurles March 16, De Barra’s Clonakilty March 22 and Crane Lane Theatre Cork, March 24.

Tickets for Jester’s Thurles show cost €12 and are available now online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie or by calling the box office on 0504 90204.

In the meantime you can catch Jester this Christmas in Hickey's Thurles on Friday, December 28.