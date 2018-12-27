Ring in the New Year with Tipperary musical duo Fran Curry and Muriel O'Connor

One of the most popular acts on the circuit, Muriel O’Connor and Fran Curry will play for a New Year’s Eve special at the Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown on Monday night, December 31.

Following great success with the single, Something Blue, the duo are now enjoying a big reaction to her current release, Marty Gray .

Muriel, Farmer Journal’s Female Entertainer of The Year, performs live with the top musician, record producer and Tipp FM radio presenter, Fran Curry who spent many years with legendary folk group, The Bards.

Muriel and Fran also present a weekly entertainment television programme on the Keep it Country TV Channel 389 on Sky Network Freeview 87 and Freesat 516.

It promises to be a super New Year’s Eve party, so don’t miss a big night at the Firgrove Hotel on Monday next.

Doors open at 9pm.