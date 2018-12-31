Pat Shortt is Cashel bound in 2019

Pat Shortt is back with his latest stage show called Hey! at the Brú Ború Cashel this March.

Following the sell-out successes of ‘The Hall’, ‘Selfie’ and ‘How’s Tings?’ and fresh from starring roles in the hit play ‘A Skull In Connemara’ and the film ‘The Belly of The Whale’, Ireland’s best loved comedian takes to the road with his latest quirky look at Irish life.

Featuring brand new material and sketches, Hey! is a rogue’s gallery of odd ball characters, bizarre situations and even a song or two.

Pat promises a whole raft of new characters and also promises to get “down and dirty” with the audience!

Pat Shortt plays the Brú Ború Cashel on March 1, 2019. Show begins at 8pm.