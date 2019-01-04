Tipperary dancers will be flocking to Fethard Ballroom this Sunday night as the dancing mecca gets into step for 2019

Fethard Ballroom continues its New Year social dancing on Sunday, January 6, to the music of T. Bone Country.

All are welcome to come along to the mecca of dancing and enjoy a great night’s entertainment from 9pm to midnight.

Admission is €9, which includes the best cup of tea in the south east and delicious cakes too.

We take this opportunity to wish all our dancing patrons throughout the year, a very Happy New Year.