U2 tribute band play Thurles show

It’s no easy gig being a tribute band, particularly when your inspiration is U2. Meet Rattle and Hum. Coming from Dublin themselves has maybe given them an advantage over other U2 tribute bands, but it doesn’t end there.

They are also impeccable and experienced musicians who possess both the physical power and psychic energy that playing the music of U2 to a live audience demands. With songs performed from U2’s debut album ‘Boy’, right up to present day album ‘Songs of Experience’, Rattle and Hum have it all covered.

Rattle and Hum will perform at The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Tickets (€15) available now from www.thesourcearts centre.ie