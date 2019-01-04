X Factor stars Sean and Conor Price announce Tipperary date

Irish X Factor stars Sean and Conor Price are set to play a one off date in Tipperary this April.

Since reaching the 2017 quarter finals of the X Factor live shows with Simon Cowell as their mentor, they have gone from strength to strength.

In 2018 Sean and Conor performed on the X Factor Arena Tour which visited 14 cities across the UK. They also toured Ireland headlining their own Be Like You Tour.

In October 2018 Sean and Conor released their first mini album called Dreamer which entered the official Irish Charts at No.8.

The inspirational album features six original songs written by Sean and Conor, recorded at the legendary Windmill Lane Studios in Dublin.

On making Dreamer the duo say: “These songs are about chasing our dreams and never giving up. We wanted to write fun, young songs. ‘Dreamer’ is about what it means to express yourself”.

Catch Sean and Conor at The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Thursday, April 18. Tickets €25 - €40.