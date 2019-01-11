Tipperary winners at County Scor through to Munster finals

The County Final of Scór nÓg took place in Halla an Féile, Caiseal with Fear a’ Tí Seosamh Ó Baoill. It was a most enjoyable night.

The winners were as follows:

Rince Foirne - Newcastle

Amhránaíocht Aonair - Holycross Ballycahill

Aithriseoireacht/Scéalaíocht - Séan Treacy’s

Bailed Ghrupa - Portroe

Sean Nós - Newcastle

Léiriú - JK Brackens

Ceol Uirlise - Killea

Rince Seite - Newcastle

We wish all the winners the best of luck in Cappoquin on Sunday, January 20. We wish all our supporters a Happy and Peaceful 2019.