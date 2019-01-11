TALENT

Tipperary winners at County Scor through to Munster finals

Good luck in Cappoquin

Tipperary winners at County Scor through to Munster finals

   

 

The County Final of Scór nÓg took place in Halla an Féile, Caiseal with Fear a’ Tí Seosamh Ó Baoill.  It was a most enjoyable night.

The winners were as follows:

Rince Foirne - Newcastle

Amhránaíocht Aonair - Holycross Ballycahill

Aithriseoireacht/Scéalaíocht - Séan Treacy’s

Bailed Ghrupa - Portroe

Sean Nós - Newcastle

Léiriú - JK Brackens

Ceol Uirlise - Killea

Rince Seite - Newcastle

We wish all the winners the best of luck in Cappoquin on Sunday,  January 20.  We wish all our supporters a Happy and Peaceful 2019.