TALENT
Tipperary winners at County Scor through to Munster finals
Good luck in Cappoquin
The County Final of Scór nÓg took place in Halla an Féile, Caiseal with Fear a’ Tí Seosamh Ó Baoill. It was a most enjoyable night.
The winners were as follows:
Rince Foirne - Newcastle
Amhránaíocht Aonair - Holycross Ballycahill
Aithriseoireacht/Scéalaíocht - Séan Treacy’s
Bailed Ghrupa - Portroe
Sean Nós - Newcastle
Léiriú - JK Brackens
Ceol Uirlise - Killea
Rince Seite - Newcastle
We wish all the winners the best of luck in Cappoquin on Sunday, January 20. We wish all our supporters a Happy and Peaceful 2019.
