Tipperary gig for top American bluegrass band at Clonmel Folk Club

Clonmel Folk Club's next concert features the Petersens on Tuesday, January 22 at the Coachman Bar, Clonmel.

Tickets € 15.00 from Ger Ambrose Jewellers , The Arts Centre Clonmel and The Coachman Bar.

The Petersens, from Branson, Missouri, are a six piece bluegrass band, comprising five members of the Petersen family and one non family member, Emmett Franz.

They are excellent instrumentally but it is their incredible sibling harmony that makes them a stand-out not to be missed band.

They cover classic bluegrass, country and gospel and some great original songs.

The band features Ellen on banjo/vocals;

Katie on fiddle/vocals;

Julianne on mandolin/vocals;

Karen on bass/vocals;

Matt on guitar/vocals

and Emmett Franz on dobro/vocals.

They perform regularly at The Little Opry in Branson and annually at the Silver Dollar City (a suburb of Branson) Bluegrass Festival where they have made a huge impression.

Branson is one of the main cities in America for country, bluegrass and tribute shows.

Millions of people visit it every year.

Recently In a recent interview, Daniel O'Donnell was asked did he see any good concerts recently and he replied that he saw a bluegrass band in America called the Petersens and thought they were terrific.

He also mentioned that they would be in Ireland in January.

Like Daniel, one has to see a bluegrass band live to appreciate how great this music is. Now you can catch The Petersens in Clonmel.