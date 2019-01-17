'The Real McCoy' is back - Fethard Players hit the stage

Fethard Players are currently in rehearsal for this year’s autumn production of a hilarious comedy by Tommy Marron, ‘It’s The Real McCoy’. This three-act rip-roaring Irish comedy is set in the mid-sixties and a that will have you in tears of laughter!

Fethard Players production of the hilarious comedy, 'It's The Real McCoy’, will be staged in the Abymill Theatre from Tuesday, January 29, to Saturday, Saturday 2, and booking is now open at Tel: 085 2338513. Special family night on Tuesday when all seats are €12. Curtain 8.25pm every night.

