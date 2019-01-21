Nenagh Players present Tom MacIntyre's What Happened Bridgie Cleary

The Nenagh Players are currently in rehearsals for their upcoming production ‘What Happened Bridgie Cleary’ by Tom MacIntyre. They present the play on Wednesday, February 20 and Thursday, February 21 in the Nenagh Arts Centre at 8pm each night.

‘What Happened Bridgie Cleary’ tells the story Bridgie Cleary the last woman in Ireland burned as a witch in 1895, she was from South Tipperary. In the play Bridgie is united in the anteroom of heaven with her husband and her lover, who are haunted by their love for her and by their participation in her death.

The Nenagh Players Production ‘What Happened Bridgie Cleary is directed by Donal Bray, Kirsty Ryan plays the part of Bridgie Cleary, Kevin Walshe plays her husband Michael Cleary and Mike McMahon - plays William Simpson (one time family friend and lover of Bridgie Cleary).

After the performances in the Nenagh Arts Centre, the group go on the drama festival circuit. The following are the festivals they will be attending and their performance dates; Rush February 28, Ballyduff March 5, Charleville March 12, Rossmore March 15, Claregalway March 17, Holycross March 24, Scariff March 27 and Glenamaddy March 30.

To make bookings for the performances in Nenagh please contact Nenagh Arts Centre on 067-34400, or go to www.nenagharts. com.