What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Drama

Moyne Drama Group will take to the stage with their 2019 production of the hilarious Ray Cooney comedy Out of Order on Thursday night, January 24 and running until Sunday, January 27 in Moyne Community Centre. Tickets will be available on the door priced at €12 and concessions are available for OAP’s and children.

Cookery demo

Celebrity chef Edward Hayden will give a cooking demonstration in aid of Ballycahill NS on Friday, January 25 in Younges Lounge, The Ragg, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost €20 and are available from the school on 0504 22492, Anne Marie 087 9346125 or Kay 086 6814881.

Dancing Diary

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday, January 27. Dancing to Catriona is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm and the admission price is €9. Tea served at 10pm.

Line Dancing

Line Dancing takes place every Thursday night in Aglish hall, Borrisokane from 8pm to 9.30pm.

Theatre

Fethard Players production of the hilarious comedy, 'It's The Real McCoy’, will be staged in the Abymill Theatre from Tuesday, January 29, to Saturday, February 2, and booking is now open from 085 2338513

Concert

A variety concert in aid of Tipperary Living Links will take place at Nenagh Arts Centre on Friday, February 1, 2019. This is me - an evening of song and dance will include performances by local groups and musicians including The Musical Theatre Academy Nenagh, Slow Seas, Sarah Lynch and Niamh Chadwick. Tickets are €10 and are available from Nenagh Arts Centre on 067 34400. Doors open 7:30pm. Show starts 8pm.