Top Tipperary bands in fundraiser for worthy charities

It’s that time of the year again and one of the major social highlights of the year is on the way.

The fantastic annual charity gig is on Friday, February 15 and it promises to be a night of outstanding music by some of the south east’s best live bands around, where they will join together live on stage for one night only.

The superb Wahey’s, Supersoul Machine and The Pearly Whites promise to have the dance floor full for the night as all three bands promise to play as many crowd pleasers as possible.

The charity gig is in aid of local charities - suicide awareness charity C-Saw, South Tipperary Autism Group and the Emma Lacey Trust.

All three organisations will benefit enormously from all monies raised.

Over the last number of years this renowned annual event has raised in excess of €30k, which has made a massive difference to all recipient charities.

“Music on the night will be kind be provided free of charge by the Pearly Whites, the Waheys and Supersoul Machine and the Clonmel Park Hotel are only too delighted to be involved for another year as sponsors of this event”, said Laura Jones, Sales and Marketing manager for the hotel,which has supported the charity gig for the last seven years.

Organiser William Burke, a Clonmel man and now manager of the Shearwater hotel in Galway, said the three beneficiaries of this year's event were all very worthwhile causes and he called on the public to support the event as they have done over the years.

Tickets for this event are available from the main hotel reception desk.

Doors open at 8.30pm, Bands start at 9.30pm and Tickets are priced at €15 each.

For more information call the Clonmel Park Hotel on 052-6188700 or check out www.clonmelparkhotel.com