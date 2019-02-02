Mollie's Birthday is a Coffee Morning for Irish Cancer Society

Well-known Fethard woman Mollie Standbridge will celebrate her 60th birthday somewhat different this year as she is hosting a special birthday 'Coffee Morning' in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

Mollie is a volunteer at Fethard Horse Country Experience based in Fethard's Town Hall and will use the same venue on Thursday morning, February 7, from 9.30am to 12.30pm, for her special birthday 'Coffee Morning'.

All are invited to come along and support this novel fundraising event in aid of the very deserving Irish Cancer Society.

We also take this opportunity to wish Mollie a very happy '60th Birthday'.

