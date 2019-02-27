Clonmel Folk Club hosts top Tipperary roots band The Cedartowns

The well loved and talented local band The Cedartowns will play Clonmel Folk Club on Tuesday, March 5, at the Coachman Bar, Parnell Street.

Doors 7pm, concert at 8pm.

Tickets are priced at €10 and are available from the club website, Clonmel Arts Centre, Ger Ambrose Jewellers, Clonmel and the Coachman Bar.

The Cedartowns are a roots/Americana infused sextet from Tipperary who formed in 2013.

Their seasoned voices, original lyrics and wonderful arrangements weave seamlessly together to give a rich sound with the blood harmonies of sisters Mary and Michele being the golden thread that runs throughout.

In their five short years they have been together, The Cedartowns have played to sold-out venues, received critical acclaim and launched their debut EP Shelter.

This band is only getting started on their journey to success.

What others say about the Cedartowns -

“Great harmonies, playful, enjoyable melodies”

— Eirecana, Taste of America, brewed in Ireland

“The combined result is a cornucopia of roots, café and country songs”

— Bulmers Original Artists Music Trail

“One moment we were transported by the music to the cafés of Paris, at other times to the taverns of Madrid, then across the Atlantic to the Appalachian mountains...”

— Sean Fitzsimons

“Beautiful harmonies, excellent musicianship, gentle good humor”

— coppercoastgeopark.com