Game of Thrones actor to adjudicate at Tipperary Drama Festival

Holycross/ Ballycahill Drama Group and Nenagh Drama Group will be the Tipperary representatives in the prestigious County Tipperary open drama festival, writes Tom Ryan.

The festival will be held in St. Michael’s Community Centre, Holycross, from March 22 to March 30 when groups will bid for the Tipperary Star cup in the confined section and the Tipp FM trophy in the open category.

Festival Director is Mr Donal Duggan and a dedicated committee have been working diligently to maintain the proud traditional status of the Abbeysiders in this great festival featuring the country’s top drama groups staging some of the world’s finest drama.

The adjudicator is distinguished Australian thespian, Mr David Scott, who is highly valued as an actor and practitioner of theatre and film around the world.

He has worked extensively as a professional actor in both Australia and Ireland on television, stage and film, appearing in programs such as All Saints, Water Rats and Home and Away in Australia, and The Clinic, Fair City, The Tudors and Game of Thrones since arriving in Ireland in 2004.

David is also artistic director of Company D Theatre, a Dublin based theatre company, focused on promoting new work, new actors and theatre artists.

Company D has produced many critically acclaimed shows since its foundation in 2006, twelve of which David has written, and is one of the most highly regarded independent theatre outfits in Ireland.

Plays and Players

- Friday, March 22 (Confined) Eclipsed by Patricia Burke Brogan (Tinahealy D.G.)

- Saturday, March 23 (Open) The Lieutenant of Inishmore by Martin McDonagh (Kilmeen D.G.)

- Sunday, March 24 (Open) What Happened Bridgie Cleary by Tom McIntyre (Nenagh D.G.)

- Monday, March 25 (Open) The Steward of Christendom by Sebastian Barry (Kilrush D.G.)

- Tuesday, March 26 (Open) Philadelphia Here I Come by Brian Friel (Brideview D.G.)

- Wednesday, March 27 (Confined) The Honeyspike by Bryan McMahon (Tarbert DG)

- Thursday, March 28 (Confined) Unforgiven by John McDwyer (Kilworth D.S.)

- Friday, March 29 (Confined) The Beauty Queen of Leenane by Martin McDonagh (Holycross/ BallycahillDG)

- Saturday, March 30 (Confined) The Righteous are Bold by Frank Carney (Kilmuckridge D.G.)