Bastille, Biffy Clyro and Catfish and the Bottlemen to play INDIEPENDENCE 2019

Mitchelstown's annual music festival Indiependence have unveiled their three headliners for 2019 with Catfish and the Bottlemen joining Bastille and Biffy Clyro at Deer Farm on August 2-4.

Chart toppers Bastille will headline the festival on Friday, with Catfish and the Bottlemen playing on Saturday night and Biffy Clyro set to close the festival on Sunday, August 4.

Day tickets priced €59 including booking fee available this Friday, March 1st at 9am.

Other acts on the bill include Gavin James, Lewis Capaldi, Maxi Jazz (DJ Set), All Tvvins, Hannah Wants, The Undertones, Wild Youth, The Frank & Walters, Kerbdog, Something Happens, Fangclub, Le Boom, Laoise, Ryan McMullan, and Chasing Abbey.

Up to 15,000 people are expected to descend on Deer Farm for the tenth anniversary of the music festival.

Weekend camping tickets are on sale now at €149 with weekend VIP camping tickets at €189. Day tickets cost €59 including booking fee.