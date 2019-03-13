The Strokes , Florence + The Machine , Hozier and The 1975 to headline Electric Picnic 19

The line up for Electric Picnic has been unveiled with The Strokes, Florence + The Machine, Hozier and The 1975 set to headline for 2019.

Also added to the line up is Billie Eilish, Christine and the Queens, James Blake, Dermot Kennedy, Jess Glynne, The Streets, Years & Years, Róisín Murphy, Metronomy, Michael Kiwanuka, Echo & the Bunnymen, Miles Kane and Freya Ridings.

Tickets for the festival sold out in record time last year.