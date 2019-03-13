Tipperary hotel leisure centre manager honoured at health and fitness awards

At the NUTRAMINO Health & Fitness awards hosted by Alan Quinlan, in the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin last weekend, Anthony Hewitt, leisure centre manager at the Clonmel Park Hotel received the overall bronze award in his category.

The awards recognise outstanding contributions and innovation from Ireland’s top health and fitness professionals, facilities and community engagement initiatives.

Anthony Hewitt made the trip to Dublin where he was shortlisted in the category of overall leisure club manager of the year.

This category was inundated with nominations from all of the best in gyms and leisure clubs all across Ireland, all hoping to be short listed as a nominee in this most sought after category.

So it was a great achievement for Anthony to be recognised in such company and he returned home with a very deserved award