Tipperary musical society St Mary's Choral in Clonmel release tickets on Tuesday for All Shook Up

Rehearsals are well underway in the White Memorial Theatre where St. Mary’s Choral Society are putting the finishing touches to the upcoming production All Shook Up.

Based of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, All Shook Up is a new musical comedy inspired by the music of the legendary Elvis Presley.

Directed by Des Henn, musical direction by Laura Cotter, choreography by Barbara Meany and vocal coaching by Mary Rose McNally, the show is due to be staged from April 6 to 13.

Tickets for All Shook Up go on sale from Tuesday, March 19 from Marians Bookshop, Clonmel.

Patrons are advised to book tickets as soon as possible, as last year’s production of Grease made history with all eight performances being fully booked.

So make this a date in your diary for what is certain to be another brilliant show from the hugely talented Clonmel company.