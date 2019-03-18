Source Film Club present acclaimed drama Shoplifters

Acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda focuses on an unconventional family living on the margins who supplement their meagre income with stealing in his latest film Shoplifters, screened by the Source Film Club on March 27.

Osamu (Lily Franky) and his wife Nobuyo (Sakura Andô) are stuck in low-paid menial jobs and barely get by with the money they earn. Living in a run-down tenement building with their two kids and grandmother, the family have turned to shoplifting to make ends meet.

The couple have become so skilled in the art of stealing that they have even taught their kids the ropes too.

One winter’s night while out on another shoplifting jaunt, Osamu and his son Shota discover a young homeless girl named Juri (Miyu Sasaki) shivering in the freezing weather and decide to take her in.

However, opening the door to this troubled young girl is about to turn their hitherto carefree existence upside down and put the true nature of this family unit under the spotlight.

Shoplifters will be screened in the Source Arts Centre in Thurles on Wednesday, 27th March at 8pm. Tickets: €9/ €5

For more information contact the box office on 050 4 90204 or email boxoffice@sourcearts.ie