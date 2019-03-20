Tipperary musical group opens online booking for hit show All Shook Up

Members of St. Mary's Choral Society, Clonmel are now into their last three weeks of rehearsals for their upcoming production of All Shook Up.

All Shook Up is a new musical comedy built around a number of songs made famous by Elvis Presley.

It takes place in 1955, somewhere in middle America, where one girl's dream and a surprise visit from a mysterious leather-jacketed, guitar-playing stranger help a small town to discover the magic of romance and the power of rock & roll.

Among the 24 songs featured in the score are classics like "Heartbreak Hotel," "Love Me Tender," "Don't Be Cruel," "Can't Help Falling in Love," and of course the title tune “All Shook Up.”

Tickets for the musical went on general sale on Tuesday, March 19 with a record number of sales on the day.

Tickets can be purchased from Marians Book Shop, Clonmel - 0526123813 or online at http://www.ticketsource.eu/whitememorialtheatre

Patrons are advised to book tickets as soon as possible to avoid any unnecessary disappointment. The society's last musical production, Grease, was one of the most successful shows for the group to date, performing to full houses for all eight performances.

All Shook Up is directed by Des Henn, Musical Direction by Laura Cotter, Choreographed by Barbara Meany and Vocal Coaching by Mary Rose McNally. It runs in the White Memorial Theatre, Clonmel, from April 6th to 13th.