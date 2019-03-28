CONCERT
Sounds of Spring with VoiceOver at Mount Melleray Abbey in Cappoquin
WONDERFUL CHORAL CONCERT PROMISED
The VoiceOver ‘Sounds of Spring’ Concert will be held in Mount Melleray Abbey, Cappoquin on Sunday, April 7 at 3 pm.
Guest artists on the day will be Maria O’Connor (Cello) and the fantastic Waterford Male Voice Choir.
Based in Dungarva,n Co. Waterford VoiceOver is a small but dedicated group who in their spare time love to sing from popular to classical music.
The afternoon is guaranteed to be a memorable one and will be enhanced by the beautiful acoustics and atmosphere of the Abbey.
On the day doors will open at 2.15 pm. Tickets €15.00 are now available in Clonmel from Quirke’s Pharmacy, O’Connell Street. In addition to the above outlet this year for the first time VoiceOver Concert tickets are available to purchase on-line at www.ticketsource.eu/voiceover
The VoiceOver ladies with Musical Director Cordelia Burke and Accompanist Richard Bunn are busily rehearsing their choral repertoire and look forward to meeting you in Mount Melleray Abbey.
