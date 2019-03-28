Sounds of Spring with VoiceOver at Mount Melleray Abbey in Cappoquin

The VoiceOver ‘Sounds of Spring’ Concert will be held in Mount Melleray Abbey, Cappoquin on Sunday, April 7 at 3 pm.

Guest artists on the day will be Maria O’Connor (Cello) and the fantastic Waterford Male Voice Choir.

Based in Dungarva,n Co. Waterford VoiceOver is a small but dedicated group who in their spare time love to sing from popular to classical music.

The afternoon is guaranteed to be a memorable one and will be enhanced by the beautiful acoustics and atmosphere of the Abbey.

On the day doors will open at 2.15 pm. Tickets €15.00 are now available in Clonmel from Quirke’s Pharmacy, O’Connell Street. In addition to the above outlet this year for the first time VoiceOver Concert tickets are available to purchase on-line at www.ticketsource.eu/voiceover

The VoiceOver ladies with Musical Director Cordelia Burke and Accompanist Richard Bunn are busily rehearsing their choral repertoire and look forward to meeting you in Mount Melleray Abbey.