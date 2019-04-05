What's On: Tipperary going out guide

Exhibition

A new exhibition examining the notion of Direct Provision Centres in Ireland opens on Friday, April 5 at The Source Arts Centre. The exhibition runs until Saturday, April 27.

Dancing

Tea dance on Friday, April 5 in Drombane Hall from 9 - 12. Music by Bernie Heaney and Boz.

Comedy

The legendary Inch Players will stage the hilarious three act comedy, Widows Paradise, by North of Ireland playwright Sam Cree, in Inch Community Hall on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, April 6, 7 and 8 at 8pm nightly. Widows Paradise takes place on a Friday evening in early September in a holiday park. Five women decide to hire a caravan for the weekend away from men. However, not everything goes to plan, with hilarious consequences! Joint directors are Matt Shanahan and Bridget Bourke.

Film

Bergman: A Year in a Life will be screened in the Source Arts Centre on Wednesday, April 10 at 8pm.

Theatre

Cashel playwright Paul Maher, whose short comedy I am Marriage Counsellor of Poland was recently awarded second place in the Best Script Award category at the Claremorris Fringe, will be part of a dinner theatre production at the Brian Boru bar, Cashel on May 10, 17, 23, and 31.

Music

Clonmel World Music welcome Rory and Donal , sons of legends Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy, to the Hotel Minella on Saturday, April 13. Special guests include Donnchadh Gough (Danu-bodhran) and Brendan Clancy (fiddle). Support: Cian Smith (Uileann Pipes); Brid McMaugh (Fiddle) and Emma Corbett (Melodeon).

Paul Noonan plays The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday, May 11. Tickets are on sale now from 0504 90204. Tickets cost €25 and show begins at 8pm.

Fashion show

Scoil Micheál Naofa, Holycross, will hold a Fashion Show in the Anner Hotel on Thursday, April 11 at 8pm. Wine reception 7.15pm to 8pm. Proceeds to Multi Sensory Room Project. Admission €20. Tickets available from the school, please contact 0504 43337.

Festival

Tickets are on sale now for the annual Cut Loose music festival in Holycross on Sunday, July 21. Once again a stellar lineup of artists will perform including Nathan Carter, Derek Ryan, Jimmy Buckley, Michael English and Louise Morrissey. Tickets cost €20 plus booking fee, from tickets.ie, and at all Super Valu and Centra stores nationwide.

Gig

Chart-topping Nashville based Kristy Cox comes to Nenagh Arts Centre on Saturday, May 16. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets: €22 / €18.

Fundraiser

Lip Sync fundraiser in Golden on Good Friday, April 19 at 8pm. Tickets just €20, available from local shops.

Templemore Country Music night will take place in Our Lady's Secondary School hall starting at 8pm (doors open 7.15pm).

Tickets cost €20 and are available from O'Connell’s Centra and Greys Templemore. Tickets are also available by calling 083 4573743. For further information visit Templemore Ladies GAA on Facebook.