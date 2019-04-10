What's On: Tipperary going out guide

Music

Clonmel World Music welcome Rory and Donal, sons of legends Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy, to the Hotel Minella on Saturday, April 13.

X Factor's Sean and Conor Price, pictured left, play The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Thursday, April 18 at 7.30pm. Tickets €25 general admission or €40 for VIP experience.

Lip Sync fundraiser in Golden on Good Friday, April 19 at 8pm. Tickets just €20, available from local shops.

Paul Noonan plays The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday, May 11. Tickets are on sale now from 0504 90204. Tickets cost €25 and show begins at 8pm.

Mary Black and her band play The Source Arts Centre, Thurles on Saturday, May 25. Tickets €35. Time 8pm.

Drama

Carrick-on-Suir’s Brewery Lane Drama Group will stage Tommy Marren's play It’s The Real McCoy at Carrick-on-Suir's Brewery Lane Theatre from Saturday, April 27 to Saturday, May 4.

St. Mary's Choral Society Clonmel proudly present All Shook Up in the White Memorial Theatre from Saturday, April 6 to 13.



Film

Tipperary Excel will screen Andre Rieu and his orchestra’s live summer concert Shall We Dance on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28. Contact the box office on 062 80520.

Festival

County Tipperary will be buzzing once again during the Carrick-on-Suir Clancy Brothers Festival on the June bank holiday weekend, May 29 to June 3. Irish folk royalty tops the bill with The High Kings returning to lift the roof off the Strand Theatre. Booking for events opens in May, when the full programme will also be available.