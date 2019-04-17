Thurles band Dodging Bullets release debut single

Thurles four piece Dodging Bullets release their much awaited debut single Jumping Ship this Friday, April 19.

The band, consisting of Shane Moloney, John Callanan, Kevin Calanan and Colm O'Dwyer are a well established pop/ rock group who have previously played support to Irish rockers Aslan.

After building up a significant fan base throughout their hometown of Thurles and the wider south east, the band were encouraged to head into the studio to record their own original music.

Their debut single will be available in all major stores including iTunes, Spotify and Google Play Music from midnight this Friday.

For more information check out @dodgingbulletsofficial on Facebook.