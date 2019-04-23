Big Tipperary gig as iconic Bagatelle play the Clonmel Park Hotel

Internationally acclaimed Bagatelle are set to perform as part of their 40 Years of Original Music Tour at the Clonmel Park Hotel on Sunday May 5, the bank holiday weekend.

Don’t miss this unique chance to reminisce with this legendary band for this unmissable concert as they sing their iconic hits from the 80s to the present day such as Summer in Dublin, Second Violin, Trump Card, Love is the Reason, Leeson Street Lady, Streets of New York, All Fall Down, Philadelphia, Flight of Earls and Raining in Paris Tonight.

Bagatelle have been one of the most outstanding bands in the history of Irish popular music and have garnered a huge and loyal fan base both nationally and internationally.

They no doubt will receive a rousing Tipperary welcome.

Frontman Liam Reilly is considered one of Ireland’s greatest songwriters who, along with his superb piano playing was hugely influential in paving the way for younger rock bands.

U2’s Bono has acknowledged that Bagatelle were a major influence on him and his band members and helped pave the way for rock bands in the 70s by playing their own self-penned songs.

“ Summer in Dublin is like an alternative anthem” founder member and bass guitarist Ken Doyle says.

“Whenever we play, either at home or abroad, there’s always a huge emotional outpouring for that song which has found a place in the hearts of all Irish people.”

To witness Bagatelle in action on Sunday, May5 at the Clonmel Park Hotel is an experience not to be missed with the high energy from these legends who are willing to rock till they drop.

Tickets €28 from Clonmel Park Hotel reception and www.getticket.ie

Show 8.30pm.