What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Music

Mickey Joe Harte and Mick Konstantin play Cahir House Hotel on Friday, May at 8:45pm. Tickets cost €15 available at reception now.

A Salute to the Crooners with Dave Lawlor comes to The Source Arts Centre this Friday, May 10. Tickets €20. Show begins at 8pm.

Live music with Acousticats in the Arch Bar, Thurles on Saturday May 11.

Bell X1 frontman Paul Noonan is bringing his solo tour to The Source Arts Centre, Thurles on May 11. The gig starts at 8pm. Tickets are €25.

Live music in the Arch Bar, Thurles with Martin Forrestall on Saturday, May 18.

California based folk singer songwriter Rick Shea has announced a summer Ireland and UK solo tour, including a date at the Clonmel Folk Club, The Coachman on Tuesday, May 21 in support of his latest album The Town Where I Live.

Ruaile Buaile play live in The Ragg ☘️on Saturday, July 20. Tickets €10 available in the Ragg.

The West’s Awake 19 are delighted to announce this year's line up. The Blizzards, Strings & Things, The 2 Johnnies, The Pappa Zita’s and the Ever Popular Rebel Hearts. On Sunday June 2 2019. Tickets €20 if bought in advance or €25 on the day.

Mary Black and her band play The Source Arts Centre, Thurles on Saturday, May 25. Tickets €35. Time 8pm.

Fundraiser

The Ardmayle Heritage Society Tractor Run will take place on Sunday, May 12. Registrations in the Church in Ardmayle from 12 noon with refreshments. All tractor models are welcome. Contact: Tommie Shelly at 087-9062173 or Billy Maher at 087-9180815.

Poetry event

Tipperary Excel Writers in conjunction with Circle of Friends presents an evening of readings, poetry and music at the Circle of Friends building Knockanrawley Family Resource Centre on Thursday, May 16 at 7.30pm. Refreshments served and donations can be made on the night to this worthy cause. All are welcome.

