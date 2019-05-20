Exciting Tipperary gig with Marc Roberts featuring the songs of the great John Denver

An evening with the songs and music of John Denver featuring the voice of award winning singer Marc Roberts will make its first appearance at the Source Arts Centre, Thurles on Saturday night, June 8.

Hear all the hits that have made the late John Denver a household name.

Songs such as Country Roads, Annie's Song, Leaving on a Jet Plane, Sunshine on my Shoulders, and many more.

This amazing show has played to sold out crowds all over Ireland and now it's arriving to the lovely Source Arts Centre for the first time.

There is already a big interest in this event and seats are selling fast.

To reserve your place call the box office on 0504-90340.

Tickets at only €25 are also available on line now from www.sourceartscentre.ie