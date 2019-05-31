Tipperary students wanted for new Lenny Abrahamson directed series

A casting call has been issued looking for students to appear in a new 12 part series directed by Lenny Abrahamson.

Filming has already begun on the adaptation of Sally Rooney's best selling novel Normal People starring Daisy Edgar Jones, Sarah Greene and Kildare newcomer Paul Mescal.

The BBC and Hulu series will film in Dublin, Sligo and Italy.

Budding actors from Tipperary have now been invited to apply to appear in the series with filming scheduled to take place from June 10 - 12 in North Dublin.

REQUIREMENTS

Gender: Male/Female

Age: 18-23 years

Location: North Dublin

Dates: 10-12, June

Fore more information click here.