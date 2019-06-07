Big Tipperary gig for Declan Nerney with special guest Trudi Lalor

Celebrating 30 years on the road with his super band, the great Declan Nerney will make the journey from his native Langford to the Premier County on Sunday, June 16 to perform at the Templemore Arms.

This will be a night of nostalgia for many Tipperary fans of good country music who remember dancing in the Las Vegas Ballroom many years ago.

Templemore was a “Mecca” for the dancers in those days and all the top bands in Ireland played there regularly.

This special Fathers Day dance is sure to draw a large crowd who will want to enjoy the wonderful atmosphere and the fine dance floor of the Templemore Arms Hotel.

Declan Nerney is currently enjoying great popularity with the dancing public and he continues to record and release very commercial songs which are always heavily featured on all the regional radio stations throughout the country.

Doors will open for this special dance at 8.30. Tickets are €15 and are available at the door. Dancing will commence at 9 pm sharp.

Declan’s special guest on the night will be the very popular Trudi Lalor who enjoys a big following in the North Tipperary area.

Trudi presents her own “Premier Country” radio show on Tipp FM each Saturday and Sunday morning from 11 ‘till 1 where she plays the best of Country and Irish music. Trudi has had great success in the past few years with her recordings proving very popular with her many Country music fans.

This will be a great way to celebrate Fathers Day and a large crowd is expected at the Templemore Arms on the night.