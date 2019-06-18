Great family fun guaranteed at Tipperary musical picnic weekend at Clonacody House

The annual Clonacody musical picnic takes places this Saturday and Sunday with concerts at 8pm on Saturday and 7.30pm on Sunday. Family fun day from 2pm.

The event at Clonacody House near Fethard will aid Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and The Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

It's a family fun weekend of music and picnics with top class entertainment from Derek Ryan, Ryan Morgan, Aisling Larkin, Pat Marnane, Mary Rose McNally, the Bloody Celts and he Emerald Tenors.

A fully heated and seated marquee will protect you from the elements if needed.

There will be a family fun day on Sunday from 2pm with face painting and live music, football and fun games, ice cream and treats galore.

It's a very relaxed, old fashioned and good time and has proven hugely popular over the last two years with concert goers and families alike.

Tickets are €20 or €30 for the whole weekend. All children go free and the family fun day is just €10 per adult.

Book your tickets at the Excel box office on 062 80520 and any enquiries to 087 2491228

Check out Facebook @Clonacody '19 for details. and competitions.