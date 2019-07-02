Tipperary comedy gig with Fred Cooke for Bakers in Clonmel

The brilliant Fred Cooke brings his brand new stand up show to Bakers Comedy Club, Clonmel on Thursday, July 4 as part of the Clonmel Junction Festival.

Tickets on sale now from tickets.ie and Hearns Hotel 052 6121611.

Cooke is leaving his twinkle toes behind him from Dancing with the Stars and taken to the road for his new comical tour of musical madness.

Becoming Irish Comedian of the Year 2018 (Tatler Magazine), he has supported Irish comedy legend Tommy Tiernan on his nationwide tour.

Cooke’s guitar plucking panache enables him to paint comical situations before delivering unexpected killer-punch lines that leave his audience “elevated to hilarity” - The Scotsman.

“Fred Space” has brought Cooke to a whole new level of comical mayhem placing him in the “premier league of Irish funnymen - Hot Press

“ I love Fred. He has the spirit of the clown in him” - Tommy Tiernan