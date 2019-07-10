Tipperary rural resource centre to hold fun-filled open day

Knocklofty rural resource centre, Clonmel is throwing open its doors for its 11th annual open day on Thursday, July 18.

The family fun-filled event will feature a raffle, petting farm, kids corner, craft sale, mini dog show and vintage cars. Peckish visitors can enjoy a pig on a spit, selection of home bakes and choose from the organic vegetable stall.

Every cent raised locally stays in the area, supporting Rehabcare in its vital work with some of the most marginalised in society.

The resource centre provides services for 17 people with physical and intellectual disabilities. They are supported to increase their independence and confidence, enabling them to improve their quality of life through person-centred planning.

There are a range of both one-to-one and group activities and programmes provided in the centre such as art and crafts, drama, horticulture, leisure activities, cookery, independent living skills, sports, dancing, group excursions and many more.