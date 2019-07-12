60 seconds with .....Cut Loose performer Louise Morrissey

Ahead of performing at this year's Cut Loose Music Festival in Holycross, we caught up with Tipperary country music queen Louise Morrissey.

What time do you rise in the morning?

If I am not out late with a gig the night before I’m up at 9am most mornings.

What do you have for breakfast?

Yogurt, fruit and tea.

Who do you phone most often?

My husband.

Do you exercise? If so, how often?

I love to walk so I try to fit in as many walks as I can during the week.

What’s your favourite meal?

Bacon and Cabbage with new potatoes.

Do you have pets?

We have a German Shepard, he is eight years old.

How many cups of tea or coffee do you drink a day?

I am a tea drinker, 5/6 cups a day.

What’s the one thing you can’t live without when on the road?

My mobile phone and my make-up bag.

What’s the last think you do before you go to bed at night?

I make sure all plugs and sockets are switched off.

What’s the one thing we don’t know about you?

If I was not in the music business I would love to learn all sorts of craft making.

Cut Loose comes to Holycross GAA grounds on Sunday, July 21, 2019.